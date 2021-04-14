Egypt Reports 823 New Coronavirus Cases, 39 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday 13/4/2021 that 823 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 212,130.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 39 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 12,526.

As many as 432 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 160,431 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA