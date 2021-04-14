Egypt Supports Youth to Contribute to Development Projects - Minister

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said on Tuesday 13/4/2021 the Egyptian government is seeking to benefit from ideas of youth to face challenges

related to development and the environment.

Cairo encourages youth to implement their ideas in a way that could best serve society, Fouad said during a ceremony to mark the end of an American

University in Cairo (AUC) student competition on life applications.

Speaking to the gathering via video conference, Fouad praised projects submitted by the students, especially that they take into consideration

the local social, economic and environmental aspects.

She said that reducing air and water pollution is a top priority of Egypt, together with preserving natural resources.

Youth have become a major partner in many development projects, the minister said, noting that a thorough study of the impact of

environment damage and climate change would sure help reach solutions that are more applicable on the ground.

MENA