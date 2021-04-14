Egypt: Zakat El Fitr Amounts to Egp 15 Per Person and Can Be Paid Starting From First Day of Ramadan - Mufti

14 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Mufti Shawqi Allam announced that the minimum sum for Zakat el Fitr for the Hijri year 1442 is EGP 15 per person and can be paid starting from the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

In a statement on Tuesday 13/4/2021, Allam said that the sum of money is equivalent to about 2.5 kg of wheat flour per member of the household, including dependants, even if they do not live in the same house.

Dar al Iftaa said that it is permissible to pay Zakat el Fitr in cash instead of grains, the mufti noted.

Zakat el Fitr, or the Zakat of Breaking the Fast of Ramadan, is the special obligatory alms paid by all Muslims at the end of the Ramadan

fasting month. It must be paid before Eid el-Fitr prayers at the end of Ramadan.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved.

