Egypt: Chief of Staff Witnesses Main Phase of Fateh 2021 Military Exercises

Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Mohamed Farid witnessed on Tuesday13/4/ 2021the main phase of the Fateh 2021 military exercises,which are being carried out by a unit of the Southern Military Region.

Farid was briefed on the military exercises implemented to train the participating forces on how to deal with the tactical surprises.

The main stage included training on how to purge a village overlooking the Red Sea and another border village from terrorists.

The exercise was attended by a number of military commanders.

MENA