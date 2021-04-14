Nigeria: 741 Prison Inmates Awaiting Trial in Gombe - Chief Judge

The Gombe State Acting Chief Judge, Justice Muazu Pindiga, has said 741 suspects incarcerated in various prisons in the state are awaiting trial for various offenses.

A statement issued to newsmen said the acting chief judge made the revelation at a brief ceremony for pardoned 93 inmates who were released from custodial centres and remand home in the state.

Justice Pindiga, who is also the chairman of the state Criminal Justice Committee, urged the police to hasten investigations in the 741 identified suspects in order to speed up their cases in the various courts.

"The Gombe State Criminal Justice Committee is concerned with decongesting prisons in the state by reviewing the cases of inmates due to ailment, or detention for periods longer than the sentences of the crimes, for which they are held.

"The committee has also interviewed 741 suspects awaiting trial in custodial centres across Gombe, Tula and Billiri custodial centre. The inmates included 10 females and 11 juveniles at the remand home with a view to determining cases in line with the powers vested in the Criminal Justice Committee by the special provision Act," he said.

He said there are 63 inmates from Gombe Medium Security Custodial Centre and 15 from Billiri centre, while 15 juveniles from Gombe Remand Home were released and supported with transportation fares.

He said: "I wish to call on the Director of Public Prosecution to prevail on state counsels handling cases of some suspects and to always give them legal advice in time as this will expedite dispensation of justice."