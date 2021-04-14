Kenya: Heavyweight Pugilist Ajowi Named Best Sports Personality in March

Nairobi — Hit Squad's heavyweight boxer Elly Ajowi has been named the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SKJAK) Sports Personality for the month of March.

The National Police Service Corporal was outstanding during the Africa Zone 3 Boxing Championship held in Kinshasa, DR Congo in March.

During the event, which attracted seven countries, Ajowi clinched the Super- Heavyweight gold after defeating African Champion Maxime Yegnong Njieyo from Cameroon.

Earlier in the month of March, Ajowi qualified for Tokyo Olympics Games by virtue of a decent heavyweight ranking at continental level.

The Police "Chafua Chafua" heavyweight pugilist was all smiles upon receiving a 55-inch Nano Cell TV set from title sponsors LG under the "Nano Ni Noma" campaign.

"It's such a great feeling to be selected as the best sports personality of the month. This has motivated me to even aim even higher at this year's Tokyo Olympics. It was not an easy thing to fight my opponent given that it was my first fight in Super Heavyweight. My strategy was to make calculated shots while also defending gallantly. I'm glad I was able avenge the match I lost to the Cameroonian in the run up the final," Ajowi said.

Ajowi beat three other nominees Wilson Bii of Paralympics, Rakep Patel of cricket and Victor Obiero of kabaddi.

LG Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim congratulated Ajowi for his exploits in DR Congo.

"I wish to congratulate Elly for his stellar performance during the month of March. We celebrate and wish him all the best in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Recognizing and rewarding performance is an important step in identifying and nurturing local sporting talent. Kenya is known globally for her sporting talent especially in athletics, and we are seeing promising talent in other disciplines, hence our decision to collaborate with SJAK to advance development of sports talent in Kenya," said Kim.

SJAK President Chris Mbaisi thanked LG for their longstanding partnership with SJAK, adding that "recognition of sports personalities is a positive way of appreciating Kenya's spirited gains in sport.

The gold in DR Congo went down in history as his career best and adds up to bronze medals he won during the 2015 and 2019 editions of African Games in Congo Brazzaville and Rabat, Morocco respectively.

In a rare move, Ajowi took the big risk of moving a berth up from Heavyweight to Super-Heavyweight and surprised all and sundry on his debut in boxing's highest weight division.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ajowi joins the growing list of 2021 winners after Tennis star Angela Okutoyi in January and Kenya Morans' Tylor Okari in February.

MORE ABOUT ELLY AJOWI

Ring Name: Elly

Date of Birth: 5th October 1983

Stance: Orthodox

Current Weight Division: Heavyweight

Previous Club(s): Dandora (1997-2000), Dallas Muthurwa (2004-2006)

Current Club: Kenya Police (2016 to date)

Occupation: Corporal at Railway Police

National Team Debut: 2010 Milan AIBA World Championship

Club Coach: David Munuhe

Hobbies: Reading books

2019 Goal: Gold Medal in Morocco

Career Highlights

Commonwealth Boxing Championships in India -SILVER

All African Games 2015 -Congo Brazzaville -BRONZE

Kenya Open Champion 2010 to 2019

All African Games 2019 -Rabat -BRONZE

Africa Zone 3 Boxing Championship 2021 in DR Congo-GOLD