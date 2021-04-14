Tanzania: Police - No 'Explosive Sound' in Motorcycles

POLICE Force in Manyara region have warned bodaboda riders, who release 'explosive sounds' from their motorcycles' exhaust pipes that they risk arrest for being public nuisance and causing noise pollution.

Regional Police Commander (RPC) Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Wilbroad Mutafungwa warned that already there is an ongoing operation to arrest those who tampered the machines' exhaust pipes to release unnecessary explosive sounds.

He said the habit is a public nuisance and causing unnecessary noise, especially to those with heart and blood pressure diseases in residential and business areas.

The RPC took the stance while responding to questions from journalists, who wanted to know what the law says about a motorist or bodaboda tampering with his machine's sound system to produce a loud noise in public.

Commander Mutafungwa further said there are still some people who contravene road traffic laws, rules and procedures, including sound interference in vehicles and mostly motorcycles, warning that it is breaking traffic law(s).

In response, Manyara Bodaboda Association Regional Chairman, Mr Omary Bakari, said he would educate his members on the issue, saying it has also been disgusting to him, adding: "It has been worse day by day and the association will cooperate with the police to arrest those breaking the law."