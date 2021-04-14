South Africa: Masiphumelele Torn After Soccer Kids Lose Ground to Emergency Housing

13 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Leila Dougan

A fire ravaged the informal settlement in Masiphumelele on 17 December 2020 leaving 4,000 people displaced. The tragedy was declared a local disaster and temporary housing units have been built on the only remaining soccer field in the area. The move has torn the community apart, leaving young people devastated without a pitch.

It's a five-minute walk to get to the informal training soccer fields in Masiphumelele. The narrow, sandy footpath runs between low bushes and scruffy tufts of grass and the whistles and shouts of children can be heard long before the path reveals several large clearings where teams hold their daily training sessions.

Aubrey Batala, soccer coach and youth co-ordinator is concerned that the only remaining field in Masiphumelele, which is being used for the temporary housing of fire victims, will not be returned to youth in the community who are in desperate need of recreational spaces.(Photo: Leila Dougan)

Aubrey Batala (62) is a veteran soccer coach in the area. As soon as the school bells ring, groups of kids in their school uniform rush to his home asking about their after-school training. "They call me Da Aubs," he says laughing. "They don't call me coach, it's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Finally, DR Congo's President Now in Full Control of Government

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.