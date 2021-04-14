South Africa: Children With Cancer Wrapped in Curtain As Two Public Hospitals in Gqeberha Run Out of Linen

analysis

Desperate doctors also had to beg hospital management just to cover a few beds with sheets to allow them to admit the critically ill as Port Elizabeth's Provincial and Livingstone hospitals ran out of linen.

Linen cupboards at Port Elizabeth's Provincial and Livingstone hospitals are running bare and doctors are struggling to admit patients because they do not even have enough hospital gowns or sheets to prepare beds for them, according to hospital sources.

Doctors also had to use ward curtains to cover children with cancer in one of the wards, they say.

It is understood that desperate health workers are begging hospital management to allow them to call on the public to donate linen or to help clean the wards.

Bags of dirty linen were discovered stashed away in an abandoned ward at Provincial Hospital in Gqeberha as the wards are running out of clean sheets and gowns. (Photos: Supplied)

Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo has confirmed there were problems with linen at the hospitals. "The machine is not working. That matter is outsourced. There are discussions to look at putting up appropriate laundry services for health facilities in the area."

But according to confirmed information from several hospital sources,...