South Africa: Children With Cancer Wrapped in Curtain As Two Public Hospitals in Gqeberha Run Out of Linen

14 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Desperate doctors also had to beg hospital management just to cover a few beds with sheets to allow them to admit the critically ill as Port Elizabeth's Provincial and Livingstone hospitals ran out of linen.

Linen cupboards at Port Elizabeth's Provincial and Livingstone hospitals are running bare and doctors are struggling to admit patients because they do not even have enough hospital gowns or sheets to prepare beds for them, according to hospital sources.

Doctors also had to use ward curtains to cover children with cancer in one of the wards, they say.

It is understood that desperate health workers are begging hospital management to allow them to call on the public to donate linen or to help clean the wards.

Bags of dirty linen were discovered stashed away in an abandoned ward at Provincial Hospital in Gqeberha as the wards are running out of clean sheets and gowns. (Photos: Supplied)

Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo has confirmed there were problems with linen at the hospitals. "The machine is not working. That matter is outsourced. There are discussions to look at putting up appropriate laundry services for health facilities in the area."

But according to confirmed information from several hospital sources,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Finally, DR Congo's President Now in Full Control of Government

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.