South Africa: National Student Financial Aid Scheme On Digital Learning Devices

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is expecting its first batch of digital learning devices (laptops) for NSFAS funded students who are registered at a public University and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges on April 18, 2021.

This follows a mandate from the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr. Blade Nzimande, MP.

As communicated previously, NSFAS has developed a student Digital Learning Device Online Order portal for qualifying NSFAS students to order their devices on the NSFAS website. All NSFAS funded students who require a device can visit www.nsfas.org.za, click myNSFAS, and click the Online Order portal to place an order. To complete the order, students need to agree to the terms and conditions.

To order online students are required to provide the following:

South African ID number,

Student number, Contact details,

Name of the institution they are registered at,

Campus name and home address.

Non-NSFAS funded students who require a device should consult their institutions as they will remain responsible for the payment of the device and must therefore agree to the payment terms as defined by the institution.

Since the directive of the Minister, NSFAS has gone into several consultations with stakeholders to ensure the successful rollout of this process. Consultations with the university sector have neared completion allowing university NSFAS funded students to commence ordering their devices through our portal. We are speedily continuing with the TVET consultation to enable college NSFAS funded students to also submit their orders online.

Further updates on progress will be communicated in the coming weeks.