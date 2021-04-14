South Africa: Discredited Prosecutor Lawrence Mrwebi Booted From List of Candidates for Statutory Body After Intervention By DA MP

13 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Former special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi, who was removed from NPA in 2019, has been taken off the parliamentary shortlist to serve on the Critical Infrastructure Council.

Questions may well be asked about how a list of parliamentary nominees to sit on the Critical Infrastructure Council, a statutory body that has oversight over National Key Points, included Lawrence Mrwebi's name.

Mrwebi was removed from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April 2019 on the recommendation of an inquiry into his fitness and probity, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Judge Yvonne Mokgoro. (Read more here. )

In December 2019, Parliament approved Mrwebi's removal as required by law. (Read more here. )

The Critical Infrastructure Act expressly disqualifies from the council anyone who "has been removed from an office of trust", according to section 5 of the law.

Perhaps the answer is that it was for lawmakers to make that determination, and not the parliamentary staff processing submissions in response to a public advertisement.

On Tuesday, eagled-eyed DA MP Okkie Terblanche alerted his fellow parliamentarians to Mrwebi's inclusion through comments about a person "declared unfit for office" by the Mokgoro inquiry.

While no names were mentioned,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Finally, DR Congo's President Now in Full Control of Government

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.