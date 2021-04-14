South Africa: Discredited Prosecutor Lawrence Mrwebi Booted From List of Candidates for Statutory Body After Intervention By DA MP

analysis

Former special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi, who was removed from NPA in 2019, has been taken off the parliamentary shortlist to serve on the Critical Infrastructure Council.

Questions may well be asked about how a list of parliamentary nominees to sit on the Critical Infrastructure Council, a statutory body that has oversight over National Key Points, included Lawrence Mrwebi's name.

Mrwebi was removed from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April 2019 on the recommendation of an inquiry into his fitness and probity, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Judge Yvonne Mokgoro. (Read more here. )

In December 2019, Parliament approved Mrwebi's removal as required by law. (Read more here. )

The Critical Infrastructure Act expressly disqualifies from the council anyone who "has been removed from an office of trust", according to section 5 of the law.

Perhaps the answer is that it was for lawmakers to make that determination, and not the parliamentary staff processing submissions in response to a public advertisement.

On Tuesday, eagled-eyed DA MP Okkie Terblanche alerted his fellow parliamentarians to Mrwebi's inclusion through comments about a person "declared unfit for office" by the Mokgoro inquiry.

While no names were mentioned,...