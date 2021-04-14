South Africa: Damelin College - Students Up in Arms Over Empty Promises of Refunds

13 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

Students enrolled at Damelin college have gone online to voice their anger over promised refunds that have not materialised years later. The college is not saying why this has happened and how it will be resolved.

Students have been pleading for years for Damelin college to provide them with certificates, textbooks, access to online classes and refunds that are owed to them.

In December 2020, students held a sit-in to demand their refunds. Then, two weeks ago, students demanded refunds after the college closed its Nelspruit campus allegedly without informing them. Scores of students have written about their experiences online. Some of the complaints date as far back as 2015.

One student who spoke to Maverick Citizen, Idah Makalani, applied for a refund of R16,000 in February 2020. She had to repeat the refund application twice because employees left the college and failed to file her forms. Her calls to Damelin were put on hold or simply cut off after she enquired about her pending refund.

Despite claiming to not know of the matter when Maverick Citizen made enquiries, Damelin made contact with the student and refunded the money on the same day.

Maverick Citizen sent a list of questions...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

