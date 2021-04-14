South African Mining Output Rises in February After 12 Consecutive Months of Contraction

13 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

A green shoot has appeared in South Africa's mining sector. Mining production rose 0.8% year on year in February, the first month since February 2020 in which it has not declined. The catch is that the number could still be revised up or down in the coming months.

The data was unveiled on Tuesday by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA), and it has to be said that it is not set in stone. The monthly mining data is often revised after its original publication.

The December read initially showed year-on-year growth of 0.1%, and it was then revised to a contraction of 1.8% and then a deeper one of 2.6%. January's initial print was a 6.2% decline and it has now been revised sharply lower to 8.4%.

So the February data may yet tip into the red. Or it could be revised higher.

Mining production stats have made for grim reading the past year. In April 2020, output in the sector shrank almost 50%, and while the contractions since have been smaller, they have still been contractions. Getting back to pre-Covid levels of production will take some time.

The one bright spot has been sales data from the sector, which has...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Finally, DR Congo's President Now in Full Control of Government

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.