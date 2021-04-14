South African Mining Output Rises in February After 12 Consecutive Months of Contraction

analysis

A green shoot has appeared in South Africa's mining sector. Mining production rose 0.8% year on year in February, the first month since February 2020 in which it has not declined. The catch is that the number could still be revised up or down in the coming months.

The data was unveiled on Tuesday by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA), and it has to be said that it is not set in stone. The monthly mining data is often revised after its original publication.

The December read initially showed year-on-year growth of 0.1%, and it was then revised to a contraction of 1.8% and then a deeper one of 2.6%. January's initial print was a 6.2% decline and it has now been revised sharply lower to 8.4%.

So the February data may yet tip into the red. Or it could be revised higher.

Mining production stats have made for grim reading the past year. In April 2020, output in the sector shrank almost 50%, and while the contractions since have been smaller, they have still been contractions. Getting back to pre-Covid levels of production will take some time.

The one bright spot has been sales data from the sector, which has...