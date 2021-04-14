Namibia: Swindled Out of N$34 000 By Ministry Official, Refugee Claims

A CONGOLESE refugee, who says he left South Africa and fled to Namibia due to xenophobia, claims he was defrauded of N$34 000 by a Namibian official.

Alain Kyangaluka says when he arrived in Namibia last year, he was not familiar with the process of returning to his native country.

He says he met a man in Windhoek who referred him to an official who could supposedly assist him to obtain a Namibian passport.

"I was skeptical about meeting the official, but the man convinced me there was nothing to worry about as he knew the lady from church. He said I could trust her," Kyangaluka says.

He says the official, Fazilla Kakombo, who is minister of justice Yvonne Dausab's personal assistant, requested money to secure the said documents on his behalf.

Kyangaluka claims he was asked to make payments on several occasions, which eventually amounted to N$34 000.

Kakombo, however, did not produce the documents, he says.

"I just want my money back. I knew what I did was wrong by wanting to obtain documentation illegally, so I would have preferred not having this out there, but she has left me no choice," he says.

"I have enough evidence to prove I am telling the truth. I have audio recordings of the meetings we had," he says.

Kyangaluka says he reported the matter to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

He says the ACC helped him open a case against Kakombo at the Windhoek Police Station.

ACC spokesperson Josefina Nghituwamhata comfirmed that the matter was brought to the commission's attention.

She says Kyangaluka was, however, referred to the Namibian Police as the matter falls under their jurisdiction.

A police officer, who is investigating the case, but declined to be named, confirmed that a case of theft under false pretences has been opened.

Kakombo denies Kyangaluka's allegations, saying she did not agree to provide the refugee with a Namibian passport, but with a refugee passport.

She says she later decided against helping Kyangaluka when she discovered he was not registered as a refugee.

She also denies requesting money from Kyangaluka.

Kakombo says she is in the process of opening a case of defamation against Kyangaluka.

"I cannot have someone destroy my name like that," she says.

The Namibian could not reach the man Kyangaluka claims introduced him to Kakombo for comment.