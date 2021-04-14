Africa: Togo - Claude Le Roy Leaves the Hawks

After 5 years at the head of Togo national team The Hawks, French veteran coach Claude Le Roy decided to leave his job on Monday (12 April 2021), after seeing Togo failing to qualify for Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021, that kicks off next January.

Le Roy (73) started his Togo job in April 2016 and led Emmanuel Adebayor led Hawks to the 2017 Total AFCON in Gabon. But since then, Togo failed to reach the next two Total AFCON editions. "In football, there is only one thing that matters in the end and that is the results. And after a while, you have to draw the lines," he said.

Having come to the continent in 1985, Le Roy guided numerous teams including Cameroon, Senegal, DR Congo, Ghana, Congo and Togo. He guided The Indomitable Lions Cameroon to AFCON title in 1988.

After Le Roy announcement, Togolese Football Federation (FTF) accepted his decision on mutual consent. "After missing on qualification to the Total AFCON, Cameroon 2021, Togo National Coach Claude Le Roy decided to resign from his post following a meeting with Ms. Minister of Sports and Leisure Dr. Bessi Lidi-Kama."

In 35 matches in all competitions at the head of Togo, Le Roy guided the Hawks for 9 wins, 12 draws and 14 losses.

Togo will be looking for a new manager before the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers start in June. The Hawks are in group H with Senegal, Congo and Namibia.