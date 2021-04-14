South Africa: A Decade of the Consumer Protection Act - What You Need to Know to Protect Your Rights

analysis

It has been 10 years since the Consumer Protection Act came into force in April 2011, entrenching the rights of consumers as had never been done before. DM168 rounded up six things you need to know to ensure that your rights are protected.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Your right to choose a supplier or product:

How many times have you been on the verge of buying something when the sales assistant says, "You have to buy this insurance/warranty now when you pay for the product"? This is commonly referred to as bundling, and goods cannot be sold conditional to such purchase. If you are buying, for example, a lounge suite on credit and you need credit life assurance, you can choose to take out the life assurance with a different supplier of your choice. More often than not, you are likely to have a life insurance policy in place already, which could easily cover the cost of the item you are buying on credit. If that is the case, you can provide the supplier with proof that you already have such life assurance.

Your right to cancel a purchase made as a result of direct...