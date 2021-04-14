South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Working Together to Bring Water Relief in Ugu District and Surrounds

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation has reiterated its commitment to work closely with KwaZulu-Natal Provincial and various municipalities in the province to ensure water supply in water stressed areas as the provincial water storage remain considerably stable this week at 73.2% from 73.4% recorded last week.

The Department said it is closely monitoring the status of water levels in the province while also continuing to implement measures to augment water in communities affected by inconsistent water supply such as the Ugu District Municipality.

This comes as one of the biggest dams in the province, Albert-Falls Dam has increased slightly from last week's 54.7% to 55.1%. The Dam stood at a below average of 36.8% this time last year.

Meanwhile dams in the Umgeni Water Supply System have also recorded a minimal increase. Nagle Dam at 89.6% from 89.0% and Spring Grove at 96.5% from 95.1%. Whereas some have declined such as the Midmar Dam at 100.4% from 100.5% and Inanda Dam from last week's 101.0% to 100.4%.

"Although most of the province's dams are considerably looking good, we do acknowledge that there are some municipalities which are facing water scarcity challenges," said the Department's spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.

One such a district is the Ugu District Municipality which has in the past led to public service delivery protests.

"We continue to work with the provincial and local government to ensure water issues as experienced in Ugu are resolved. The Department notes and appreciates the work done under leadership of MEC of Co-operative Government and Traditional Affairs (GOGTA) Sipho Hlomuka and Ugu Mayor Cllr Sizwe Ngcobo in the province to bring relief to those in need," said Ratau.

He said some of the immediate interventions include the exploration of groundwater systems to augment the inadequate bulk capacity in the district, together with the supply of water on a rotational basis and expressed that the municipality will need to maintain consistent communication of schedules to ensure that communities are kept abreast.

Mearns Dam has decreased from 100.7% to 99.6%. The Spioenkop, Driel Barrage and Woodstock Dams are at 100.2%, 95.0% and 98.2% respectively. They recorded 100.3%, 87.2% and 101.6% last week.

Zaaihoek (82.1%) and Wagendrift (100.85) Dams remain unchanged. Ntshingwayo is at 81.5% from 81.4%. Whereas Pongolapoort Dam presently stands at 56.7% from 56.6% and Hluhluwe Dam records 99.6% from100.1%.

The Department has urged to residents to use water sparingly as it anticipates extreme weather patterns during the upcoming winter season which may adversely impact on country's dams significantly.