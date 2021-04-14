South Africa: 'His Best Work Was Ahead of Him' - Tributes Stream in for Author and Artist Phumlani Pikoli

analysis

Phumlani Pikoli, who died in Johannesburg on Sunday, will be remembered as a bright light who was full of life and gave his all in pursuit of his dreams.

Tributes continue to pour in for author and multidisciplinary artist Phumlani Pikoli, who died on Sunday, April 11.

At the time of his death Pikoli was working on a screen adaptation of Born Freeloaders with Diprente Films, owned by film producer, director and comedian Kagiso Lediga.

Pikoli had published two books - an anthology of short stories, The Fatuous State of Severity, which he wrote while undergoing psychiatric care, and his debut novel Born Freeloaders, which was first published in 2019.

According to family spokesperson Twiggs Xiphu, the 33-year-old's body was found by his parents, Girlie and former National Prosecuting Authority head Vusumzi (Vusi) Pikoli, in a Johannesburg flat.

"Phumlani's parents had gone to Johannesburg, to check on him, after not getting any response from his phone," Xiphu said in a statement.

His grieving father said: "The gruesome discovery of Phumlani's lifeless body lying in bed is something that no parent needs to go through."

The cause of death is unknown and under investigation.

Visual artist Anthony Bila, who had been...