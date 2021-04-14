South Africa: Expropriation Bill Hearings Kick Off in Mpumalanga

14 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure will on Thursday start a four-day public consultation programme in Mpumalanga to gather public input on the Expropriation Bill.

The purpose of the Expropriation Bill is to repeal the existing Expropriation Act of 1975, in order to provide a common framework, in line with the Constitution, to guide the processes and procedures for the expropriation of property by organs of State, and to provide for certain instances where expropriation with no compensation may be appropriate in the public interest.

The public hearings will be held in three districts, starting at Bushbuckridge Local Municipality on Thursday, followed by the City of Mbombela Local Municipality on Friday. Both municipalities fall under the Ehlanzeni District.

Public hearings will be held at Mkhuhlu Community Hall in Bushbuckridge and Mbombela Civic Centre Hall.

"On Saturday, the hearings will be held in the Msukaligwa Local Municipality under the Gert Sibande District Municipality. On Sunday, the committee will conclude its programme in the province with public hearings in the Thembisile Hani Local Municipality, under the Nkangala District Municipality.

"The venue for the for the Msukaligwa public hearings will be Ella De Bruin Hall in Ermelo, and for Thembisile Hani it will be Kwaggafontein Community Hall in KwaMhlanga," the committee said on Wednesday.

The committee has also assured that the hearings will be held under strict COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.