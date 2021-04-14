South Africa: Annual Results - Capitec Bounces Back With a Generous Dividend

13 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Gunnion

The lender claims to be South Africa's biggest digital bank, with more than a fifth of its 5.3 billion transactions conducted online last year.

Capitec has made up for lost dividends following a strong comeback in the second half of its financial year, supported by its digital strategy.

The bank, which has shot up to number three position in South Africa in terms of market value, withheld an interim dividend and didn't pay a final dividend last year after the SA Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority guided banks to hold back due to Covid-19. It has more than doubled its final dividend for the year to February after a rise in customer numbers, a recovery in transaction volumes and a reduced credit provision boosted second-half earnings.

Capitec said its recovery was also aided by strong growth in digital banking as more customers went online to transact. It now claims to be South Africa's biggest digital bank after the number of customers using digital banking increased by 28% to 8.6 million.

Digital transactions by its customers rose by 35% over the year to 1.1 billion, representing more than a fifth of total transactions. By the end of February, customers actively using its...

