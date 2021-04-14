South Africa: Twenty Lessons in 20 Years - Lesson 14 - Our Journey Towards Becoming Unimportant

opinion

Over the past 20 years, Raizcorp CEO Allon Raiz has learnt many tough lessons and overcome many entrepreneurial challenges. He has also had the privilege of learning from the journeys of more than 13,000 entrepreneurs who have passed through Raizcorp. In this series of articles, Raiz shares 20 of some of the most important lessons he has learned using a sequence that mirrors the typical stages of any entrepreneurial journey, from ideation to scaling a business.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

I used to have someone at Raizcorp who was really good at his job. Let's call him Tshepo, although it's not his real name. Tshepo was not only really good at his job, but he was also incredibly loyal and willing to step in to help wherever help was needed. Sounds like the ideal employee, right? Well, not really. Tshepo battled to delegate. He had a small team of people working in his department who never lasted more than a year in their roles, who cited micromanagement or total boredom as their reasons for leaving during their exit interviews.

Raizcorp was growing significantly at the time and the department that Tshepo headed up needed to...