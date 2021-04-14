Namibia: Nust Welcomes New International Students

14 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) international relations department welcomed over 160 new international students from different countries.

This brings the total to about 700 international students at NUST during the 2021 academic year.

Last year, the institution registered about the same number of international students.

Intentional students at NUST are mostly from SADC countries. Other countries represented are India, Ghana, Pakistan, Dominican Republic, Cameroon and Uganda.

During his presentation, Director of international relations Marius Kudumo stated that internationalisation is increasingly becoming a strategic policy objective of many universities.

Thus, he said, it is being done with one purpose which is to produce holistic graduates with the requisite knowledge, skills, values and attitudes to function in diverse cultures, and competitive global contexts. Kudumo highlighted the key functions of the department, which is to enhance quality international partnerships, networks facilitation, establishment, support, coordination and management of international students.

Various functions of the department among others are helping with the facilitation of students' permits applications of full-time international exchange students and short- term visiting academics and other experts. "We are also creating awareness of internalisation at home. The department last year hosted the celebration of International Women and Girls in Science Day amongst numerous promotions of internalisation and home," he noted. He further urged first-year international students to apply for their students' permits, adding that it is a criminal offence for an international student to study without a permit.

Buta Gululia, one of the new international students from Angola, said they had an amazing week of orientation.

"The NUST team was welcoming and I also like the environment. We also love the fact that all students are treated equally unlike some universities," she said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.