Namibia: Nust Welcomes New International Students

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) international relations department welcomed over 160 new international students from different countries.

This brings the total to about 700 international students at NUST during the 2021 academic year.

Last year, the institution registered about the same number of international students.

Intentional students at NUST are mostly from SADC countries. Other countries represented are India, Ghana, Pakistan, Dominican Republic, Cameroon and Uganda.

During his presentation, Director of international relations Marius Kudumo stated that internationalisation is increasingly becoming a strategic policy objective of many universities.

Thus, he said, it is being done with one purpose which is to produce holistic graduates with the requisite knowledge, skills, values and attitudes to function in diverse cultures, and competitive global contexts. Kudumo highlighted the key functions of the department, which is to enhance quality international partnerships, networks facilitation, establishment, support, coordination and management of international students.

Various functions of the department among others are helping with the facilitation of students' permits applications of full-time international exchange students and short- term visiting academics and other experts. "We are also creating awareness of internalisation at home. The department last year hosted the celebration of International Women and Girls in Science Day amongst numerous promotions of internalisation and home," he noted. He further urged first-year international students to apply for their students' permits, adding that it is a criminal offence for an international student to study without a permit.

Buta Gululia, one of the new international students from Angola, said they had an amazing week of orientation.

"The NUST team was welcoming and I also like the environment. We also love the fact that all students are treated equally unlike some universities," she said.