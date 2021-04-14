Malawi Housing Corporation Embarks On New Houses Construction, to Demolish Old Houses

14 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) has embarked on a project to construct new houses and plans to demolish old house sin the country's cities.

MHC board chairperson Justin Dzodzi said the corporation intends to construct 25 000 houses annually for the next 10 years across the country.

According to Dzonzi, who was speaking in Blantyre during a news conference, this is to beat the current demand for housing which currently stands at over 20 000 annually.

"Houses in Nkolokosa, Old Naperi, Kanjedza, Ndola, Area 18 A, Falls and Chasefu were built in the 1970s as an upgrade from village houses. But with urbanisation, they do not fit into the outlook of the township, hence the need to demolish them."

Dzonzi has also revealed that, currently over 100 000 people have applied for apartments, but the Corporation can only provide for 6 000 applicants.

He said the Corporation will use modern constructing technologies to build more houses at a relatively short period of time.

Meanwhile, the decent housing provider has said it will devise modalities aimed at curbing defaulting of rentals.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Finally, DR Congo's President Now in Full Control of Government

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.