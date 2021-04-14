Malawi Housing Corporation Embarks On New Houses Construction, to Demolish Old Houses

Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) has embarked on a project to construct new houses and plans to demolish old house sin the country's cities.

MHC board chairperson Justin Dzodzi said the corporation intends to construct 25 000 houses annually for the next 10 years across the country.

According to Dzonzi, who was speaking in Blantyre during a news conference, this is to beat the current demand for housing which currently stands at over 20 000 annually.

"Houses in Nkolokosa, Old Naperi, Kanjedza, Ndola, Area 18 A, Falls and Chasefu were built in the 1970s as an upgrade from village houses. But with urbanisation, they do not fit into the outlook of the township, hence the need to demolish them."

Dzonzi has also revealed that, currently over 100 000 people have applied for apartments, but the Corporation can only provide for 6 000 applicants.

He said the Corporation will use modern constructing technologies to build more houses at a relatively short period of time.

Meanwhile, the decent housing provider has said it will devise modalities aimed at curbing defaulting of rentals.