Namibia: Man Fined for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm

14 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Ndiyona — A 48-year-old man was on Monday fined N$6 000 or 18 months imprisonment after he was found in possession of an unlicensed AK47 assault rifle. Vencincius Disho from Nyondo village in the Ndonga Linena constituency in Kavango East admitted guilt and was subsequently tried and sentenced by magistrate Sonia Samupofu in the Ndiyona periodic court.

The police in Kavango East arrested Disho on Thursday at his village after he was found with the military weapon and five rounds of ammunition.

"He was arrested with the help of the community who informed our colleagues at Ndiyona district of the weapon that he had without a permit," said the Kavango East crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu, who confirmed the arrest to New Era.

Public prosecutor Variety Matamatarepresentedthestate in the matter.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.