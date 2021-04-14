Namibia: Young Writers' Masterclass to Promote Literature

High school and university students with an interest in creative writing and literature are invited to attend a young writers masterclass on Saturday at Concordia College in Windhoek.

Hosted by the Generational Focus Leadership Consultancy (GFLC), the masterclass is aimed to promote reading and writing culture to empower the Namibian youth and make their voices heard in matters concerning them.

"We believe that this initiative will be a starting point for Namibian literature to have recognition and support.

"The literature industry has been forgotten; thus we would like to bring it to recognition again. I believe it is now time for Namibians to promote literature," said GFLC head administrator and a researcher, Guerschom Ndianga.

Ndianga further said that through these initiatives, they can help the youth develop the immense love for Namibian literature whilst at the same time avail a platform for local authors to share their skills and by helping them become future published authors.

According to Ndianga, the masterclass is not only designed to nurture the students' talent but help them find and refine their voice, and teach them technical aspects of writing that can make their work more interesting.

Students who attend the workshop will get tips on how to write books and newspaper articles or columns, receive guidelines on how to promote and publish their work and also get guidance on how to pursue excellence in writing.

Three GFLC members who have established themselves in the creative writing and literature world will educate and guide participants.

Ndianga, who is also an accountant, teacher, and an expert in stakeholder engagement, is one of the facilitators along with columnist and renowned author Augustinus Ngombe; and business coach Christine-Rita Abankwah.

Grade 10,11 and 12 learners and university students who are interested in literature are urged to attend the free session.