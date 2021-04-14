Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Announces 148 New Cases and 22 Recoveries

13 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 148 new cases of Covid-19, plus 22 recovered patients, are the latest data on the evolution of the pandemic in Angola, released on Tuesday by the Health authorities.

According to the health bulletin, 145 of the new cases were recorded in Luanda Province, 2 in Huila and 1 Cabinda. Their ages range from one month to 86 years, 78 of whom are males and 70 females.

With the latest data, the country has 23,697 positive cases, with 554 deaths, plus 22,115 recovered patients and 1,028 active cases.

About 46 citizens are in institutional quarantine, while 111 people are in-patients in treatment centres.

The authorities have under epidemiological surveillance 1,189 contacts with positive cases.

