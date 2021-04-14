Namibia: Tin-Picking Boy Allegedly Raped At Tsumeb

14 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

A 13-year-old boy was on Monday allegedly raped by an unknown man in the Tsumeb bushes while he was searching for empty tins.

The victim was in the company of his two minor siblings when they encountered the suspect, who allegedly convinced the teen boy to follow him into the bush with the intention of collecting more tins, Chief Inspector Paulus Endjala told New Era.

"The suspect told the two minor siblings to wait for them at the dumping site. When they came into the bush, he pushed the boy down, removed his shorts and had anal sex with him," said Endjala.

The victim only informed his parents a day later. He has since been taken to a Tsumeb hospital for medical examination.

The suspect remains at large and police investigations continue.

In a separate incident, a two-month-old baby was found dead at Onakankuzi in the Oshigambo area. Endjala said it is alleged the baby girl was left sleeping by the mother and had no signs of illness.

Police investigations continue.

