Namibia: Mukulu Reappointed As NHE Head

THE board of the National Housing Enterprises has reappointed the parastatal's chief executive officer, Gisbertus Mukulu, despite complaints from the management that he is incompetent.

NHE board chairperson Sam Shivute announced Mukulu's reappointment in a heated meeting with NHE staff on Tuesday afternoon.

In a leaked audio clip, Shivute is heard saying, as chairperson of NHE board, he has failed to grow the NHE loan book and to build 1 250 houses annually.

According to the company's strategic plan for 2017-2022, NHE was expecting to build 5 000 houses during this period.

"I have failed to build 1 200 houses per year. I did not provide money to NHE to build houses. I have failed to get land from City of Windhoek to build houses," he said.

According to a petition the NHE management sent to the minister of urban and rural development and to the minister of public enterprises, dated 9 April 2021, NHE has built less than 600 houses since the appointment of Mukulu in 2016.