Angola: 1º De Agosto New Leaders of Girabola

Luanda — 1º de Agosto rose to the leadership of the First Division National Football Championship (Girabola2020/21), with 32 points, thanks to the expressive victory, this Tuesday, over Recreativo da Caála, by 4-0, in the highlight game of the 5th round.

The game was played at 11 de Novembro Stadium, in Luanda, with the goals of the match having been scored by Bobó, after recovering from injury, Bito (twice) and Zini.

As if reborn from the ashes - since they stood at the last places of the standing risking relegation in different occasions, due to several postponements of their games and also the squad's involvement in the African cups, 1º de Agosto can now hope to extend the advantage in relation to the now second placed FC Bravos do Maquis (31).

To conclude the postponed games, 1º de Agosto will play Williet de Benguela on Saturday, and in case of victory they will end the first round with 35 points.

Petro de Luanda, currently ranked fourth with 28 points are also vying for the second place and the title because they still have two postponed games to be play.

Sagrada Esperança now occupy the third place with 29 points, while Santa Rita is the last with 12 points.

Results of the 5th round:

Ferrovia - Recreativo da Caála (1-0)

Académica do Lobito - Santa Rita de Cássia (1-0)

Progresso do Sambizanga - Williete (0-0)

Petro de Luanda - Interclube (1-0)

Cuando Cubango FC - Bravos do Maquis (0-1)

Desportivo da Huila - Sagrada Esperança (0-1)

