Malawi: Think Tank Urges Parties to Include Young Women in Top Leadership Positions

14 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A political think tank has urged parties in the country to consider young women for top leadership positions.

Democracy Works Foundation has made the APPEAL to political parties to create a space for young women to take leadership positions both at local and national levels.

The organisation's Chief of Party, Augustine Magolowondo made the appeal Tuesday in Dowa during interface with political party governors in Dowa and youths and advised them to stop the tendency of receiving allowances for sustainability of projects.

While UTM governor in Dowa West, Joseph Kapiza said their party is open for youths to take leadership positions, DPP governor for Dowa East Abraham Jalafi said political positions like his are not for "babies" saying youths need training before assuming such positions.

Meanwhile, Senior Programs Officer for Norwegian Church Aid and Dan Church Aid, Wezzie Matsimbe says their project on young Women in Active politics has tremendously changed political landscape in Dowa where political parties are now able to engage youths and put them in leadership positions.

