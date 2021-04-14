Namibia: Cassidy's Bags Mtc-NFA Cup Theme Song With 'Awe'

CASSIDY Karon, one half of the dynamic hip-hop duo Paradox, has struck a deal with the Mobile Telecommunication Company (MTC) with his hit song 'Awe', which has been chosen as the official theme song for the MTC NFA Cup.

The happy creative says that it's a big honour that corporate Namibia has taken steps to empower an artist like him.

"Any industry needs money to grow, so an artist bagging corporate deals is a very important step for the growth of Namibian music. Firstly, the artist's life changes because youngsters want to look up to someone who is making it.

"Deals like this are steps towards solidifying one's career and providing an opportunity for the money to circulate within the industry. If an artist gets paid like this, he or she in turn pays a producer or a videographer, which makes it possible to empower others," Karon said.

He added that corporate companies are not necessarily gunning for the most popular or the most liked artists anymore and one needs to take care of their brand.

"Companies do not just mess with anyone, so you need to take care of your brand. It has really come down to what your brand is communicating. Like my song, 'Awe', communicates with the streets.

"It carries messages of hope, and this automatically lines up with how MTC wants to communicate their messages through football. It's definitely about your product and how the whole package plays a role.

"In return, you need to be able to place yourself, be professional and deliver. This is all basic, but you need to be intentional with what you create," Karon said.

The song was produced by DJ KBoz who says it's an amazing feeling for the song to be chosen by a company like MTC.

"We put in a lot into making these songs and we do it for the Namibian people. So, when corporates jump on board and use our productions, it goes to show they have the same vision as us.

"The tag lines we use, the Namibian slang and Namibian culture is part of who we are and it feels good to see that corporate entities are willing to embrace it and include it in the products and campaigns," DJ KBoz said.