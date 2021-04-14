Namibia: Cassidy's Bags Mtc-NFA Cup Theme Song With 'Awe'

14 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Unwrap.onine

CASSIDY Karon, one half of the dynamic hip-hop duo Paradox, has struck a deal with the Mobile Telecommunication Company (MTC) with his hit song 'Awe', which has been chosen as the official theme song for the MTC NFA Cup.

The happy creative says that it's a big honour that corporate Namibia has taken steps to empower an artist like him.

"Any industry needs money to grow, so an artist bagging corporate deals is a very important step for the growth of Namibian music. Firstly, the artist's life changes because youngsters want to look up to someone who is making it.

"Deals like this are steps towards solidifying one's career and providing an opportunity for the money to circulate within the industry. If an artist gets paid like this, he or she in turn pays a producer or a videographer, which makes it possible to empower others," Karon said.

He added that corporate companies are not necessarily gunning for the most popular or the most liked artists anymore and one needs to take care of their brand.

"Companies do not just mess with anyone, so you need to take care of your brand. It has really come down to what your brand is communicating. Like my song, 'Awe', communicates with the streets.

"It carries messages of hope, and this automatically lines up with how MTC wants to communicate their messages through football. It's definitely about your product and how the whole package plays a role.

"In return, you need to be able to place yourself, be professional and deliver. This is all basic, but you need to be intentional with what you create," Karon said.

The song was produced by DJ KBoz who says it's an amazing feeling for the song to be chosen by a company like MTC.

"We put in a lot into making these songs and we do it for the Namibian people. So, when corporates jump on board and use our productions, it goes to show they have the same vision as us.

"The tag lines we use, the Namibian slang and Namibian culture is part of who we are and it feels good to see that corporate entities are willing to embrace it and include it in the products and campaigns," DJ KBoz said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.