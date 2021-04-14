South Africa: No Load Shedding Expected On Wednesday

14 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

No load shedding is expected today as the generation capacity has sufficiently recovered overnight, Eskom said on Wednesday.

Eskom instituted stage 2 load shedding overnight which lasted until 5 am this morning.

According to the power utility, a generation unit each at the Tutuka, Duvha, Medupi and Hendrina power stations successfully returned to service, helping to boost generation capacity.

Also, a further two-generation units are expected to return to service later today.

"Emergency generation reserves were also sufficiently replenished," Eskom said.

The state-owned entity has since thanked the public for its patience and said it regrets the inconvenience caused by the implementation of power cuts.

Meanwhile, Eskom is currently running on 4 775MW planned maintenance, while another 11 616MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays.

"As previously communicated, the possibility of load shedding remains elevated while Eskom continues to implement reliability maintenance, and as such the system will continue to be constrained during this period."

The power utility has urged citizens to use electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable.

"We will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system," it said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.