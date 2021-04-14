South Africa: Deputy Minister Alvin Botes Hosts Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Cristina Gallach Figueras

press release

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will on Thursday, 15 April 2021, host the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain, Ms Cristina Gallach Figueras, for the 13th South Africa-Spain Consultations.

It is expected that the two Deputy Ministers' discussions will focus on reviewing and strengthening bilateral relations, especially trade and investment, facilitating cooperation and exchange of best practices on the Covid-19 pandemic, exchanging notes and facilitating cooperation on regional and multilateral issues.

The South Africa-Spain Consultations were established in terms of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in December 2000, which serves as the main forum for coordinating bilateral relations between the two countries.

The 12th SA-Spain Bilateral Consultations were held in Madrid, Spain, in November 2018, and was co-chaired by then Deputy Minster Luwelyn Landers and his Spanish counterpart at the time, Fernando Martin Valenzuela Marzo. During this meeting, both sides agreed to explore cooperation in the areas of Science and Technology, Tourism, Sports and Recreation and Arts and Culture.

In 2018, a Declaration of Intent was also signed between the Government of the Republic of South Africa and the Kingdom of Spain on Cooperation in the field of Water Resources.

The Spanish Government considers South Africa as an important and essential role player in Africa and a strategic international partner due to our country's position and participation in international structures including BRICS, G-20, UN and the AU.