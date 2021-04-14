Angola: Cuanza Norte Reviews Piim Contracts

Ndalatando — A commission to reevaluate the projects of the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM) was created, in the northern province of Cuanza Norte, ANGOP learned this Tuesday.

According to the director of the Office of Studies, Planning and Statistics of the local government, Edmildo Teixeira, the commission will make a financial reassessment of the contracts, because, he said, there are works whose contractual costs are not feasible today for their conclusion.

There are situations, he clarified, in which the contractors only receive the money for the construction of a social enterprise, but are obliged to rehabilitate roads links in order to be able to work.

The National Coordinator of the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), Laurinda Monteiro Cardoso, during her visit to the province in February, acknowledged that some technical constraints contributed to the region having low levels of project execution.

The director, who was speaking at a meeting between members of the Provincial Government, contractors and inspectors of the PIIM works, informed that the work of reevaluating the projects will have the support of the Finance Services and based on the law, so that the process of rebalancing financial performance proceeds as smoothly as possible, without harming the State and companies.

She considered it important that contractors be faster in carrying out the works, to avoid the financial rebalancing of the contracts, because, she justified, the longer the works take, the more expensive they become.

Regarding the delay in the execution of the works, she said that there are several factors, among which, the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused the province to be in a health fence and with mobility limitations, the conditions of the access roads to the projects and inflation.

She also justified that, as a result of the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, many of the allocated works, in March 2020, started to be executed only between June and July of the same year.

However, despite these constraints, she said that there are well advanced and delayed works in the province, with a satisfactory level of execution.

