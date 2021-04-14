Zimbabwe: ED Laying Ground for a Violent 2023 Election - MDC Youths

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Zanu-PF Headquarters.
14 April 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The MDC Alliance Youth Assembly says the ZANU PF administration is already laying the ground for a violent 2023 election through the re-establishment of the controversial National Youth Service Programme.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced Tuesday that Cabinet approved the re-establishment of the programme famously known for churning out Zanu PF para-militia who orchestrated an orgy of violence in past elections.

In a statement, the MDC youth assembly said whilst it is a noble idea past events related the programme makes it suspicious.

"While the idea of the National Youth Service is a noble one as is the case in other parts of the world, it is the nurture in which it has been done and abused in Zimbabwe in the past that makes it suspicious. In particular the way in which the youths were used as instruments of terror in previous elections.

"In the past the National Youth Service became a reproduction machine for violent thugs for ZANU PF with neither skills nor sense of genuine patriotism. The 'green bombers' as products of National Youth Service are infamously referred to were trained as party militia who were unleashed on their very own parents ahead and post 2008 harmonised elections.

"Limbs and lives were lost at hands of thugs churned out from a political party controlled National Youth Service! Sadly the people who were at the forefront of this kind of a National Youth Service that caused our people untold suffering during Robert Mugabe's time, are the very same criminals who are now pushing for its re-establishment now," said MDC Alliance Youth Assembly Spokesperson Stephen Chuma.

The youth accused President Mnangagwa of attempting to revive the Youth Service as way of using it to commit violence ahead of the 2023 elections.

"Mnangagwa is very much afraid of a peaceful, free and fair electoral contest against a popular and youthful Nelson Chamisa ahead of the 2023 showdown. He knows very well that 2023 is his Waterloo hence these desperate attempts to resuscitate a National Youth Service to be used as merchants of violence and intimidation as we head towards elections.

"It is also important to note that the idea of a re-establishment of National Youth Service is being mooted at the same time the regime is pushing for the introduction of a Patriotic Bill to insulate Mnangagwa from scrutiny by citizens.

"The coercive part is where the National Youth Service is coming in to force citizens to vote for ZANU PF in 2023 elections. As the MDC Alliance Youth Assembly we are totally against the re-establishment of the National Youth Service especially given that it is being driven by a political party to pursue their parochial interests," added Chuma.

