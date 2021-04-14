Namibia: Omusati Police Arrest Teen Over Abuse of Minor

The police in the Omusati region have arrested a 17-year-old boy who was recorded in a video clip assaulting a five-year-old girl.

The regional commander of the police in Omusati, commisioner Titus Shikongo, confirmed the incident on Tuesday and said preliminary information indicated that the suspect beat the victim with open hands.

The suspect asked a friend to make a video clip and also to circulate it on social media.

The incident happened at the village of Oshaala when their parents were not home.

Shikongo said according to available information the suspect and the girl live in the same household, but are not related by blood. He said the suspect is a grandson of the house owner. The house owner is raising the girl as her guardian.

The suspect is a Grade 8 school pupil.

He is being detained at Tsandi Police Station and is expected to appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court on Thursday.