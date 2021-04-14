Namibia: Omusati Police Arrest Teen Over Abuse of Minor

14 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

The police in the Omusati region have arrested a 17-year-old boy who was recorded in a video clip assaulting a five-year-old girl.

The regional commander of the police in Omusati, commisioner Titus Shikongo, confirmed the incident on Tuesday and said preliminary information indicated that the suspect beat the victim with open hands.

The suspect asked a friend to make a video clip and also to circulate it on social media.

The incident happened at the village of Oshaala when their parents were not home.

Shikongo said according to available information the suspect and the girl live in the same household, but are not related by blood. He said the suspect is a grandson of the house owner. The house owner is raising the girl as her guardian.

The suspect is a Grade 8 school pupil.

He is being detained at Tsandi Police Station and is expected to appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.