Namibia: Wasserfalls Remember Day Shannon Vanished

14 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

Saturday 10 April marked one year since Shannon Wasserfall was reported missing, only to be discovered dead six months later.

The 22-year-old mother disappeared from Kuisebmond's Kabeljou Street at Walvis Bay. Her body was found in a shallow grave in the dunes at Walvis Bay on 6 October 2020.

On Saturday, her family in her hometown remembered the day of her disappearance, saying they will continue seeking justice for her murder.

"As her uncle and as a father, it has not been easy to accept or go through this pain. The family cannot imagine what she may have gone through on that day and the pain and deceit she may have felt during her last moments.

"We will never see Shannon in our homes again, so these perpetrators should not be back home with their families," said Shannon's uncle, Dennis Wasserfall.

He said the family is especially sad that her two-year-old son will not have anyone to call mummy any more.

Wasserfall said the fact that Shannon's son was present when her mother was taken away, makes it hard for the family to find peace.

"What baffles us as a family is the sheer audacity of the perpetrators to apply for bail without even showing any remorse. There was no apology from them or their family and no accountability and no sympathy shown at all."

Two siblings were charged with the murder of Wasserfall last year.

Azaan Madisia and her younger brother Steven Mulundu were remanded in police custody and will appear in court again in May.

Wasserfall was laid to rest at Walvis Bay's Kuisebmond cemetery on 14 November 2020. At her burial day, her family had said they had forgiven those responsible for ending her life. Shannon's uncle Raymond Wasserfall said at the time they are Christians and did not harbour hatred.

