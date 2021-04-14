Namibia: Suspects Caught Poaching Giraffe

Kelly Arnold'Unsplash
14 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

A 69-year-old man and two Angolans were arrested on Tuesday for poaching a giraffe in a conservancy in Omusati region.

Omusati regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Moses Simaho confirmed the incident.

He said the trio shot a giraffe valued at N$15 000 at Sheya Uushona Conservancy in Uutsathima area of Okahao constituency.

He said police have confiscated the giraffe carcass, one 303 riffle, two short guns, 15 live shotgun bullets and three 303 rifle live bullets.

The suspects who are expected to appear in Okahao magistrate's court are all from Onkani village in Otamanzi constituecy.

The Angolans are 22 and 39 years old.

Read the original article on Namibian.

