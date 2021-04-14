Namibia: Namdia Not Renewing Nuska Contract - Jooste

PUBLIC enterprises minister Leon Jooste says the Namib Desert Diamond (Namdia) has no interest in renewing the diamond evaluation contract of Nuska Technologies.

The minister, however, refused to give reasons why the contract will not be renewed when it expires in October this year.

"If the board wants to appoint a valuator, they will ensure the provisions of the Procurement Act are adhered to. Best to ask this the board," he said.

Both Namdia's board chairperson, Bryan Eiseb, and chief executive officer Kennedy Hamutenya did not respond to questions sent to them yesterday.

Namdia appointed C-Sixty Investments as diamond evaluator in 2016.

The ministry of mines and energy is the contracting party that pays for the services rendered.

Businessman John Walenga and former Cabinet minister Helmut Angula's nephew Tirenon Natangwe Kauluma own C-Sixty Investments which changed its name to Nuska Technologies.

The mines ministry yesterday issued a press statement that it was informed last year that Israeli citizen Doron Cohen would take over all operations and financial control of the company, replacing Walenga and Kauluma.

Documents obtained by The Namibian from Business Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa) last year show that Cohen (45) owns 60% stake in Nuska Technology while other Israelis Anat Cohen-Shemes and Mier Cohen each own 20% in the company.

The Namibian reported in 2016 that C-Sixty Investment was hand-picked to evaluate diamonds from a new state-owned diamond firm, and would make anything between N$600 million and N$1,5 billion in the next five years.

Walenga and Kauluma were awarded the contract by the ministry of mines to evaluate Namdia diamonds, a 100% state-owned company.