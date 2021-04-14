Mozambique: Covid-19 - Two Deaths and 180 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported two further deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a press release from the Health Ministry, the latest victims were a 37 year old man and a 68 year old woman, both Mozambican citizens. One death occurred in Maputo city and the other in Nampula. The overall death rate, however, has been falling. In the first 11 days of April, no Covid-19 deaths were recorded on five of them (1, 4, 5 7 and 10 April). The total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique now stands at 791.

Since the start of the pandemic, 496,181 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,613 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 515 were from Maputo city, 292 from Zambezia, 258 from Nampula, 145 from Inhambane, 117 from Niassa, 91 from Maputo province, 73 from Gaza, 55 from Cabo Delgado, 36 from Tete, 28 from Sofala and three from Manica.

1,433 of the tests were negative, and 180 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Mozambique to 68,758.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the virus) on Sunday was 11.2 per cent, a considerable rise from the rates of 3.9 and 5.1 per cent found on Saturday and Friday.

Over the same 24 hour period, five Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (four in Maputo and one in Sofala), but five new cases were admitted (three in Maputo and two in Inhambane).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards has been gradually dropping, and on Sunday stood at 52, ten fewer than the figure reported on Thursday. 34 of these patients (65.4 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also five patients in Zambezia, three each in Nampula, Sofala and Inhambane, two in Matola, one in Tete and one in Cabo Delgado. There were no patients at all in the Covid-19 isolation facilities in Niassa, Manica or Gaza.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry release also announced that 621 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 on Sunday (581 in Maputo city and 40 in Maputo province). This brings the total number of recoveries to 58,904, or 85.7 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases is now 9,059. 6,910 of these (76.3 per cent) are in Maputo city. The other cases are distributed as follows: Maputo province, 815; Nampula, 360; Sofala, 309; Zambezia, 194; Niassa, 148; Inhambane, 136; Cabo Delgado, 82; Tete, 48; Gaza, 46; and Manica, 11.