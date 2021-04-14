Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Chiredzi Councillor Granted Bail for Inciting Public Violence

The MDC Alliance's Chiredzi Rural District Council (RDC) Ward 18 councillor and Masvingo provincial youth league secretary general Gilbert Mutubuki, has been granted bail of $5 000.

Mutubuki was arrested Monday and appeared before a Chiredzi Magistrate Patience Madondo Tuesday charged with inciting public violence.

He will be back in court on May 9 together with nine other MDC Alliance activists who were arrested on the same charges.

He is accused of addressing a gathering at Mhandamabwe in Chivi district in February.

His lawyer, Martin Mureri of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said his client had been charged for addressing a gathering with the intention of causing public violence and his application for bail was granted by the court.