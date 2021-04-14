Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Chiredzi Councillor Granted Bail for Inciting Public Violence

14 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tonderai Saharo

The MDC Alliance's Chiredzi Rural District Council (RDC) Ward 18 councillor and Masvingo provincial youth league secretary general Gilbert Mutubuki, has been granted bail of $5 000.

Mutubuki was arrested Monday and appeared before a Chiredzi Magistrate Patience Madondo Tuesday charged with inciting public violence.

He will be back in court on May 9 together with nine other MDC Alliance activists who were arrested on the same charges.

He is accused of addressing a gathering at Mhandamabwe in Chivi district in February.

His lawyer, Martin Mureri of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said his client had been charged for addressing a gathering with the intention of causing public violence and his application for bail was granted by the court.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.