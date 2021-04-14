Zimbabwe: Govt Pledges Innovative Health Solutions

14 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere

Government has pledged to be innovative and to be always on hand to curb threats which could be caused by Covid-19 in the country's quest to attain high health standards for citizens.

This was said by Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga when he spoke at a high-level meeting between Government and the Global Fund today.

"The Covid-19 pandemic remains a threat to the gains made so far and together we should be innovative and come up with interventions which will mitigate against the negative impacts of Covid-19," said VP Chiwenga.

The Global Fund is one of Government's strategic partners in the provision of health services in the country.

Zimbabwe is currently working on revamping its health services to meet global standards and in line with President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 which seeks to make the country an upper middle income economy.

