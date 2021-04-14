South Africa: A New World of Work - Opportunities for Entrepreneurs From the Covid Pandemic

13 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Natale Labia

What opportunities for entrepreneurs and professionals might come out of this pandemic? We are all aware of the reality that after a global disruption on such a cataclysmic scale as these habits are likely to be broken and the ways the economy and society work all over the globe are likely to change.

It sounds callous, but it's a question that should be asked: How can businesspeople, particularly in South Africa, position themselves to take advantage of the pandemic?

I recently spoke to an entrepreneur in New York who, having closed half of his office and laying off employees when the pandemic hit, is hiring again. But instead of graphic designers in the US he is taking on South Africans with twice the experience at half the price.

We have all heard about the advent of smart working which has enabled those living in Midrand or Durbanville to avoid the hours spent each day driving to Sandton or the City Bowl and rather work from the comfort of their homes. However, something more drastic and revolutionary is happening on a global and systemic level. Top paying high skilled jobs are being shifted from first-tier world cities to places where talent...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.