South Africa: A New World of Work - Opportunities for Entrepreneurs From the Covid Pandemic

opinion

What opportunities for entrepreneurs and professionals might come out of this pandemic? We are all aware of the reality that after a global disruption on such a cataclysmic scale as these habits are likely to be broken and the ways the economy and society work all over the globe are likely to change.

It sounds callous, but it's a question that should be asked: How can businesspeople, particularly in South Africa, position themselves to take advantage of the pandemic?

I recently spoke to an entrepreneur in New York who, having closed half of his office and laying off employees when the pandemic hit, is hiring again. But instead of graphic designers in the US he is taking on South Africans with twice the experience at half the price.

We have all heard about the advent of smart working which has enabled those living in Midrand or Durbanville to avoid the hours spent each day driving to Sandton or the City Bowl and rather work from the comfort of their homes. However, something more drastic and revolutionary is happening on a global and systemic level. Top paying high skilled jobs are being shifted from first-tier world cities to places where talent...