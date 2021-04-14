Zimbabwe: Kanosvova Looking Forward to Meeting His Charges

National Under-21 men's handball team coach Innocent Kanosvova says he is looking forward to meeting the team when they resume their periodic camps on Thursday in Chitungwiza after more than a year without group trainings.

The camp is running until Saturday.

The Zimbabwe Handball Federation is targeting to have a team that can challenge for a place at the Olympics under their vision 2024 programme.

And they have been focusing on Under-21s for the programme.

"We are just going to pick from where we left.

We have been sending the boys drills to work on and doing online monitoring of them doing the drills.

So basically we are just going to be putting together all those drills together and adding some more.

"We are going to be focusing more on perfecting our systems that we have been working on and also introducing some new ones," said Kanosvova.

From the 18 players they have been working with, the technical team is expecting six more players for trials.

Kanosvova will be assisted by Malvin Mukundu, who replaces the late Clemence Leonard.

Leonard passed way last year in May.

"We really needed to have someone come on board since I could not do this on my own. With his knowledge and experience, I think he will add value to the boys," said Kanosvova.

ZHF are looking at having the team take part in an invitational tournament, in Cape Town, South Africa from May 21 to 25.

"The South Africa tournament is a much needed experience since the boys haven't been involved in any competitive matches for some time now.

"We will take it as a time to evaluate our progress and see what needs to be worked on in order for us to compete at the highest stage," said Kanosvova.

National technical director Farai Gwisai will be available for technical guidance during the camp.

The national handball mother body is also hoping that Swiss coach Rolf Raussener, who has been working with the local coaches on the vision 2023, can meet them in Cape Town for the tournament.

Under-21 team

Patrick Dembo, Bhejah Hlanganiso, Charles Munyanyi, Nyasha Ngarira, Delight Bobo, Peter Chabarwa, Gashirai Kamucha, Vincent Mufuka, Blessed Mukodza, Brighton Ndimande, Tanatswa Dzotizeyi, Vivid Raza, Blessing Chilenga, Tafadzwa Dengu, Taurai Nyika, Ronald Nala, Anesu Gadzikwa, Willard Mkweche.