Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Official House Raided in Broad Day Light - Wife, Kids Beaten

Freedom Mupanedemo — Daring machete wielding robbers raided a house belonging to a Zanu-PF official and former Member of Parliament for Mbizo, Cde Vongaishe Mpereri in broad day light over the weekend.

The robbers beat up his wife and a daughter who was attending online lessons before they got away with cash, cell phones and an i-pad which the girl was using for her classes.

Cde Mpereri said the machete robbers also beat up three people including his driver who rushed to his Hazeldine house before they went away with nine cell phones and other valuables.

"I had just left home at the weekend at around 9am when I received a panic call from one of my daughters. I then called my driver to rush home and he took with him three people.

"When they arrived home, they were overpowered, tied with a rope and bundled into a room.

My wife and children were under siege and beaten up. The robbers then took all the phones and cash which was in my wife's wallet amounting to $500 and went away," he said.