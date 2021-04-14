Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Official House Raided in Broad Day Light - Wife, Kids Beaten

14 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Freedom Mupanedemo — Daring machete wielding robbers raided a house belonging to a Zanu-PF official and former Member of Parliament for Mbizo, Cde Vongaishe Mpereri in broad day light over the weekend.

The robbers beat up his wife and a daughter who was attending online lessons before they got away with cash, cell phones and an i-pad which the girl was using for her classes.

Cde Mpereri said the machete robbers also beat up three people including his driver who rushed to his Hazeldine house before they went away with nine cell phones and other valuables.

"I had just left home at the weekend at around 9am when I received a panic call from one of my daughters. I then called my driver to rush home and he took with him three people.

"When they arrived home, they were overpowered, tied with a rope and bundled into a room.

My wife and children were under siege and beaten up. The robbers then took all the phones and cash which was in my wife's wallet amounting to $500 and went away," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.