Zimbabwe: Production of Water Tight Vaccination Cards Underway

GOVERNMENT Tuesday announced that production of new Covid-19 vaccination cards with improved security features was on course.

This follows the emergence of counterfeit Covid-19 cards nationwide amid claims corrupt healthcare workers were issuing them out to the public for amounts ranging from US$25 to US$50.

The issued for free in government health institutions for everyone who would have been inoculated against Covid-19.

The new secure vaccination cards are being printed at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's subsidiary, Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR).

The FPR is also the country's sole gold buyer and local currency printing company.

Speaking at a Post-Cabinet media briefing Tuesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said, "Cabinet also advises that printing of the new Covid-19 vaccination cards with security features is on course, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) is working on a platform to store vaccination data for use internationally."

In February government introduced the national vaccination programme, with the first phase aimed at frontline workers. The second stage included teachers, judiciary, tobacco merchants, clerics, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.

As at 12 April 2021 a total of 234 709 people had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 29 304 received their second jab since the programme started in February.

Mutsvangwa added the government was awaiting delivery of a consignment of at least 600 000 Chinese Sinopharm vaccines and the Ministry of Finance had been granted the authorisation to purchase five million more vaccine doses.

Government is aiming at inoculating 60% of the population, translating to 10 million people in order to achieve herd immunity.