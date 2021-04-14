Zimbabwe: Match-Fixing Scandal Hit Zim Cricket

Zimbabwe Cricket could be hit by a huge scandal following revelations that one of the country's former players was caught in a web of match-fixing by the International Cricket Council.

Sources told The Herald that the top ex-Zimbabwe international was caught on the wrong side of the law following investigations by ICC into some shady activities, likely to have happened a few years back.

The culprit's identity has been supplied to The Herald but the details of the investigations cannot be published at the moment due to legal reasons.

The ICC and Zimbabwe Cricket are expected to give statements on the saga.

More to follow...