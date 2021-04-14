Zimbabwe: Match-Fixing Scandal Hit Zim Cricket

14 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe Cricket could be hit by a huge scandal following revelations that one of the country's former players was caught in a web of match-fixing by the International Cricket Council.

Sources told The Herald that the top ex-Zimbabwe international was caught on the wrong side of the law following investigations by ICC into some shady activities, likely to have happened a few years back.

The culprit's identity has been supplied to The Herald but the details of the investigations cannot be published at the moment due to legal reasons.

The ICC and Zimbabwe Cricket are expected to give statements on the saga.

More to follow...

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.