Zimbabwe: Nakamba Rescues School Children

14 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is proving not only to be a good ambassador abroad but has also made his influence felt at home after he paid school fees for 1 000 students for this term through his Marvelous Nakamba Foundation.

The Foundation, which runs under the auspices of Zimbabwe's Aston Villa midfielder, said in a statement today that they have been following up on their pledges to assist the needy and underprivileged.

"Following up on the Foundation pledge to ensure education to the under-priviledged, the Foundation is happy to announce that it has completed the paying of school fees for 1 000 students across the country for term One, 2021.

"This has been a long standing aim of the Foundation to ensure that we aid students and offer them a chance to their right to education.

"The opening of schools after a long lay0ff due to Covid-19 comes as a welcome development as we continue to champion education. This is a follow up to the 2020 year where we paid school fees in our inaugural year as a foundation.

"A thousand students have been selected across the country, working closely with school heads and teachers. Most of the schools are drawn from schools in underprivileged communities around the country," said the statement.

The Marvelous Nakamba Foundation aims to support underprivileged children and youth, from early childhood to post-secondary education with educational programs, sport, projects, life experiences and skills to prepare a bright future for communities and Zimbabwe at large.

Read the original article on The Herald.

