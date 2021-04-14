South Africa: Winde and Dugmore Agree - Better Public Transport Is Needed for Embattled Western Cape Commuters

analysis

While they may usually disagree, both Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and the leader of the official opposition in the legislature, Cameron Dugmore, agree that a solution needs to be found for struggling Western Cape commuters - and the integration of public transport systems could be an option.

While the Western Cape might be seeking a devolution of rail powers, both Premier Alan Winde and the leader of the official opposition, Cameron Dugmore, agree the integration of public transport systems in the province could make commuting easier for residents.

Winde and Dugmore were guests at the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday, where they discussed whether or not provinces should be granted more powers.

Devolution of powers to provinces is not a new concept, as in the 2019 national and provincial elections the Democratic Alliance, the party through which Winde governs as premier, called for rail and policing to be devolved into a provincial capacity.

Winde told the press club he believed in federalism and the devolution of power, closer to people. On rail, the premier said, "Quite frankly, we should step in."

Services from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) through its...