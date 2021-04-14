Swaziland: Number of Coronavirus Cases in Swaziland Underestimated, Ministry of Health Reveals

14 April 2021
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

The Swaziland (eSwatini) Ministry of Health has revealed that it has underestimated the number of people who tested positive with coronavirus in the kingdom.

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi said there had been a further 1,017 cases that had previously gone unreported.

In a statement she said the ministry had asked health facilities across the kingdom to submit their testing registers to the National COVID-19 Laboratory in Mbabane.

'From these records, it was found that there were 1,017 unreported COVID-19 cases who were tested and treated within certain health facilities.'

She added, 'Cases of those who died were recorded immediately so as to facilitate their burial, thus the backlog is not inclusive of those who died while undergoing treatment.'

She said as of 12 April 2021 a total of 18,393 people tested positive and 669 died. A total 17,682 had recovered and there were now only 39 'active cases' in Swaziland. She said cases were 'at an all-time low'.

In a separate statement, Nkosi said the Swazi Government had obtained US$15.8 million from the Kirsh Foundation and US$1.5 million from the Taiwanese Government to fund the purchase of vaccines. Swaziland was also hoping to secure 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik vaccine.

To date the kingdom has only received 32,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and there were no firm dates for receiving further supplies.

Read the original article on Swazi Media.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Swazi Media

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.