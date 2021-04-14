Swaziland: Number of Coronavirus Cases in Swaziland Underestimated, Ministry of Health Reveals

The Swaziland (eSwatini) Ministry of Health has revealed that it has underestimated the number of people who tested positive with coronavirus in the kingdom.

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi said there had been a further 1,017 cases that had previously gone unreported.

In a statement she said the ministry had asked health facilities across the kingdom to submit their testing registers to the National COVID-19 Laboratory in Mbabane.

'From these records, it was found that there were 1,017 unreported COVID-19 cases who were tested and treated within certain health facilities.'

She added, 'Cases of those who died were recorded immediately so as to facilitate their burial, thus the backlog is not inclusive of those who died while undergoing treatment.'

She said as of 12 April 2021 a total of 18,393 people tested positive and 669 died. A total 17,682 had recovered and there were now only 39 'active cases' in Swaziland. She said cases were 'at an all-time low'.

In a separate statement, Nkosi said the Swazi Government had obtained US$15.8 million from the Kirsh Foundation and US$1.5 million from the Taiwanese Government to fund the purchase of vaccines. Swaziland was also hoping to secure 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik vaccine.

To date the kingdom has only received 32,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and there were no firm dates for receiving further supplies.